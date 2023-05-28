US Postal Worker says "19 People Have Died on my Mail Route in Last 4 Months"

A U.S. Postal Mail Carrier has released a video explaining that on her route of 460 homes, it is average for one or two people to die each year, but in the last four months, NINETEEN people on her route have died! She thinks it's the Vaxx. . .
Source : https://halturnerradioshow.com/index.php/en/news-page/news-nation/u-s-postal-carrier-19-people-have-died-on-my-mail-route-in-last-4-months-vax-jabbed
