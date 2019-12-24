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How to be a Doer of the Word
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7 views • December 24, 2019
James Chapter 1
The steps we need to take to start accomplishing our walk!
1. Set the foundation with accepting Jesus as your Lord and Savior laying the Cornerstone of your faith
2. Lay bricks of obedience .
3. Disciple others. Don't drop truth bombs and walk away. Help people lay a firm foundation with Jesus and the Word, then show them how to walk in obedience
4. Every small choice we make is a chance to honor YHVH in our walk.
The steps we need to take to start accomplishing our walk!
1. Set the foundation with accepting Jesus as your Lord and Savior laying the Cornerstone of your faith
2. Lay bricks of obedience .
3. Disciple others. Don't drop truth bombs and walk away. Help people lay a firm foundation with Jesus and the Word, then show them how to walk in obedience
4. Every small choice we make is a chance to honor YHVH in our walk.
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