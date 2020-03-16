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Alex Jones - Police State 2000 - Part 1/3 - Full Documentary
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49 views • March 16, 2020
Alex Jones Police State 2000 Full Documentary! You can own the Police State Trilogy by following this link: https://www.infowarsstore.com/infowars-media/videos/police-state-trilogy-dvd
Police State 2000 – Fight the Rise of the Police State. Alex Jones Brings You the Facts
Alex Jones reports from the frontlines of America's unfolding police state, revealing the globalist plot to militarize America's law enforcement and pave the way for tyranny backed by martial law. While our freedoms are being systematically dismantled, our military and law enforcement are being conditioned to enforce New World Order policies on civilians.
Police State 2000 – Fight the Rise of the Police State. Alex Jones Brings You the Facts
Alex Jones reports from the frontlines of America's unfolding police state, revealing the globalist plot to militarize America's law enforcement and pave the way for tyranny backed by martial law. While our freedoms are being systematically dismantled, our military and law enforcement are being conditioned to enforce New World Order policies on civilians.
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