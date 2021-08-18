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Prophetic Word, 2021-08-18 - The Tiger in the Tank and the Lion of Yehuda (Judah)
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46 views • September 04, 2021
Prophetic word from Yeshua: The Tiger in the Tank,
The tiger pretends to be a lion, the one that roams around to kill steal and destroy.
The Lion of Yehuda (Juda) is about to roar!
What Do You Got To Lose?
Prophetic words from Yeshua, dreams and visions, Music and more with Bindernowski
Disclaimer:
Not all prophetic words are for anyone.
Ask the Holy Spirit, what Adonai is speaking about and to whom
especially with the interpretation of the metaphors
The script you can download as pdf:
https://bindernowski.com/download/prophetic-word-2021-08-18-pdf-download/
If you like my content, subscribe,
and if you are able to help, anyamount is greatly appreciated.
https://www.paypal.com/donate?hosted_button_id=54DC43W9EUGKQ
if you end up in paypal in a different language,
go to
https://bindernowski.com/donation/
there you can use one of the two adresses and donate manually.
The tiger pretends to be a lion, the one that roams around to kill steal and destroy.
The Lion of Yehuda (Juda) is about to roar!
What Do You Got To Lose?
Prophetic words from Yeshua, dreams and visions, Music and more with Bindernowski
Disclaimer:
Not all prophetic words are for anyone.
Ask the Holy Spirit, what Adonai is speaking about and to whom
especially with the interpretation of the metaphors
The script you can download as pdf:
https://bindernowski.com/download/prophetic-word-2021-08-18-pdf-download/
If you like my content, subscribe,
and if you are able to help, anyamount is greatly appreciated.
https://www.paypal.com/donate?hosted_button_id=54DC43W9EUGKQ
if you end up in paypal in a different language,
go to
https://bindernowski.com/donation/
there you can use one of the two adresses and donate manually.
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