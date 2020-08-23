Health Choice & Freedom - An Inquiry & Conversation

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9PM EST. I have three POWERFUL woman who are ready to share their insight into the fight of our times - HEALTH CHOICE & HEALTH FREEDOM. Your body is sovereign - no government, no authority, no medical official has the right to tell you what you need / require to exist in society -whatever form that might take.
Your rights are under attack and it is imperative to get educated and have an understanding of where this could be headed.
Join Sinjin Larson, Mathew Diaz and I as we have a candid discussion about health choice / freedoms. Amandha Vollmer, Betsy Ball Clark and Sarah Engelhart will be our featured guests - they will all be speaking in our upcoming Health Summit, August 29th & 30th.
Sign up to the health summit here: https://www.subscribepage.com/healths...
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