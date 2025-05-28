© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Thames Water Fined £122.7 Million | Record Penalty for Sewage & Dividend Scandal
Thames Water has been hit with a record £122.7 million fine by Ofwat for environmental and financial misconduct. The UK’s largest water company is under fire for illegal sewage discharges and unauthorized shareholder payouts—all while sitting on a £20 billion debt pile. With public trust eroding and the company in financial turmoil, will this fine be the turning point? Watch the full story.
