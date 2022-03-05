Confessions Of A Scientism Heretic w/ Mike Donio

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On this Alfacast Biotech scientist, Mike Donio tells us why he did not comply with the Cootie Mandate and that "the Science" is not to be trusted.
Biotech scientist, Mike Donio, has quite a story to tell! With advanced degrees in Biochemistry & Molecular Biology from esteemed universities including a concentration in Biotechnology Enterprise from Johns Hopkins he'll share the inside scoop on the so-called Scientific Method.
During Mike's two decades in the biotech and pharmaceutical industry he witnessed first-hand how trusting the science is exactly what we shouldn't do, and what the Scientific Method really is. He's going to show us the unknown mechanism for most approved drugs, and improper models and artifacts of preparation, insider knowledge about the reproducibility crises, cancer, viruses, and fraudulent tests.
This experience spans the spectrum of drug discovery ranging from target identification through pre-clinical and IND-enabling studies. His first job as a scientist was in the lab of a top infectious disease doctor doing HIV research. Following that, he went into the pharma industry working several years at Schering-Plough which was subsequently acquired by Merck. Next, he decided to mix things up and worked for a few years at Eurofins, a Contract Research Organization. Finally, he spent the last 6 years at a biotech company in the Immuno-Oncology space, where he was most recently a Senior Scientist, developing antibodies to treat cancer.
Despite this extensive experience and accomplishments over the last 20 years, Mike was let go from his most recent role at the biotech company for not complying with the Cootie mandate due to his deeply held religious beliefs.
Mike's aim is to encourage more scientists to speak out and for the people to become their own experts. We couldn't agree more, and Mike's courage to speak the truth during these times of universal deceit bespeaks the revolution in Consciousness now underway!
Show Links:
https://t.me/scientistsforhealthfreedom
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