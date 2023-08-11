EXPOSED! Genocidal Terminator Technology to Track & Trace Humans via Mind Control with Hope & Tivon

In today’s Cleanse Heal Ignite episode with Dr Diane Kazer, Warrior Wednesdays to help you become your own best defender! Prepare to be INpowere’ed and INspired.



Tune in LIVE Wednesday July 19, at 10am PT on Dr Kazer’s Channel on CloutHub, Twitter or Rumble

UN and WEF plans outline in recent documents emphasizing their focus on setting up the prison planet grid infrastructure. The grids aim is to connect human bodies to the internet of things so they can control us and enforce a social credit score and financial system such that we are rewarded when ‘compliant’ and penalized when ‘disobedient’.

Hope and Tivon return to the CHI Show on Warrior Wednesdays to drop some seriously scary truths about:

The Power of Prayer - Join us LIVE for this Collective Prayer!

Mind Control & what’s REALLY going on with the Cognitive Decline of Humanity?

5G - it’s not what we’re being told it is.

Digital ID’s, CDC, Satellites and Space Dots…why you need to know

Elon Musk - friend or foe? (And why you might rethink Starlink and Electric Cars)

6G, 7G, 8G, O’ My! Learn the country that already has this technology and what they’re using it for

Monsters growing inside of you (Vaxxed AND the unVaxxed) that make the Grid work to Track and Trace you - and how to get them OUT!’

We will specifically focus on the most urgent and imperative action steps Dr Kazer advises ALL Americans and all humans to work on a Total Body Transformation approach to Cleanse your Body, Heal the Root Cause and Ignite your Sovereignty from symptoms, sickness and suffering.

See you there?

