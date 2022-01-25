1/25/2022 Steel Truth: Ann Vandersteel Ft. Leigh Dundas and Mindy Robinson

Watch "Steel Truth" on Brighteon.tv every weeknight at 8:00 pm est

Leigh Dundas - Freedomfighternation.org

Watch "Route 91" on Mindy Robinson's GAB account @americanAFMinday

Learn more and visit - steeltruth.com

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Watch "Steel Truth" on Brighteon.tv - Rumble.com - Bitchute.com - Clouthub.com

Turn on your Smart Tv to gfwn.tv to watch "Steel Truth" in Primetime to hear about all the latest financial headlines that impacts America.

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