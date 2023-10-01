Create New Account
Military Industrial Complex
Ever since the United States got involved with World War One, it has been beholden to a growing Military Industrial Complex.  It has grown so large that it controls the direction of the U.S.  Presidents have been killed who disagree with it.  Today, Joe Biden is heading us into a war with Russia because the MIC feeds off of it.  So do politicians.  How do We The People stop it? 

Keywords
warukrainelostinsanedraft

