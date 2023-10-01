Ever since the United States got involved with World War One, it has been beholden to a growing Military Industrial Complex. It has grown so large that it controls the direction of the U.S. Presidents have been killed who disagree with it. Today, Joe Biden is heading us into a war with Russia because the MIC feeds off of it. So do politicians. How do We The People stop it?
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.