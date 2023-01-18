https://gettr.com/post/p25ef4y248f

1/17/2023 Miles Guo's GETTR: The world has reached a consensus - the Communist Party regime suppressing 1.4 Chinese people is now illegitimate; Taiwan issue is not the CCP China's internal affairs any more, but an international issue; the New Federal State of China will attract all of the money from the CCP

#theNewFederalStateofChina #CCP #CCPsinternalaffairs #Taiwan





1/17/2023 文贵盖特：全世界已达成共识 - 压迫14亿中国人的共产党政权的合法性已被否定；台湾问题不再是中共国内政，而是世界问题；新中国联邦会把共产党的钱都吸过来，走着看

#新中国联邦 #中共 #中共内政 #台湾