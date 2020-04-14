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Bro Dave Ch. #1 – When Will Jesus Return? - Apocalyptic Movie Commentary
AnotherVoiceintheDarkness
AnotherVoiceintheDarkness
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21 views • April 14, 2020
When will Jesus return? Before or after the Great Tribulation? That's a big question for many professing Christians. Brother Dave restricts himself to two verses on which both sides agree, and then locates clear evidence in those verses for when Jesus will return. Brother Dave will be posting his comments after each chapter of Survivors, his End Time Apocalyptic audiobook. Please watch Chapter 1 of Survivors if you haven't already (https://goo.gl/dy2WbC) Click here http://goo.gl/xIXPTE to read an article which goes into more detail on what has been said in this video.

*** End Time Survivors is a movement preparing people for something called "The Great Tribulation". We welcome contributions from others. Check out other videos on our channel [https://goo.gl/oTZPJj] and visit our website for more information. http://www.endtimesurvivors.com Please subscribe to stay informed as we upload more videos each week. [Subscribe! https://goo.gl/KkFxPC] VIEW AN IMPORTANT DOCUMENTARY ON THE MARK OF BEAST HERE https://goo.gl/dQtW4Z

*** Music info: Artist: Kai Engel Album: Irsen's Tale Song: Intro License: Creative Commons [ https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...] #EndTimeSurvivors #SurvivorsNovel #BrotherDave #TheReturnOfChrist #LeftBehind
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freedommoviebiblejesusprophecyrevelationanime666comicsurvivorsanswergreat tribulationfinal world government
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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