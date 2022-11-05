China National Railway Group Lost $13 Billion Due to the Pandemic This Year

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https://gnews.org/articles/507957
Summary：11/04/2022 China National Railway Group’s net profit lost over $13 billion (94.7 billion yuan) due to the pandemic in the first three quarters of this year.