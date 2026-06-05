Date: June 5, 2026. Lesson 110-2026. Title: Whatsoever Things You Desire - The Jesus Model for Faith

In this Faith Friday edition of Morning Manna, Rick Wiles and Doc Burkhart explore Mark 11:24, where Jesus declares, “What things soever ye desire, when ye pray, believe that ye receive them, and ye shall have them.” This remarkable promise reveals the relationship between faith and prayer, teaching believers to trust God's promise before they see its fulfillment. Faith is not wishful thinking or religious optimism—it is confident reliance upon the character, authority, and faithfulness of God. Rick and Doc examine what it means to believe that one has received, the difference between biblical faith and presumption, and how prayer becomes powerful when it is rooted in complete trust in God's will, God's Word, and God's ability to accomplish what He has promised.

Lesson 110-2026

Teachers: Rick Wiles and Doc Burkhart





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