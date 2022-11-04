Create New Account
Why do I need to know about a what a field? The Appalachian version
200 views
channel image
Agapes Light
Published 18 days ago |

t.y.

i dedicate this slowed down and non cussing explanation attempt to Mutti and Shirley. May we reach as many hearts and minds as we can in these narrow minded times with the most heart direct and information veracitous trajectory for we can do all things through Christ who strengthens us.

Brother Matthew, okey and fang, y’all to because you are kind to me working theough my sailor mouth, but I kept my grandma with me for this one because it is the montagraph type of folks who read gabriel’s cat report I am hooing to reach.

Mark


Amen

bc the biofield does not care how old you are
stem cells ftw yo
i aint got 300,000$
but i got tinfoil hatter good music and some time to praise God, Amen!

Keywords
sciencegodtruthtelecommunicationsbiofieldieeewireless human anatomy

