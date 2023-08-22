Create New Account
ARE YOU READY FOR COVID-19(84) ROUND 2? WE WILL NOT SUBMIT!!!
channel image
Alex Hammer
4242 Subscribers
124 views
Published 16 hours ago

A new Covid-19(84) “variant” called Eris is allegedly spreading with cases said to have already reached England, Ireland and the US.


Scientists are now urging that masks return and the Biden administration is suggesting that Americans get the NEW Covid-19(984) boosters ASAP!


In this video Dan Dicks of Press For Truth covers the latest Covid-19(84) news while most importantly discussing the solutions we need to be looking at NOW before round 2 of the pandemic begins.


Sources:


https://www.cbsnews.com/news/new-covid-2023-variant-eg5-strain-what-to-know/?utm_source=flipboard&utm_content=CBSNews%2Fmagazine%2FLatest+Headlines


https://themessenger.com/health/experts-concerned-over-new-covid-19-strain-former-fda-chief-says?utm_source=flipboard&utm_content=topic%2Fu.s.politics


https://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/home-news/new-variant-covid-mask-rules-b2395154.html?utm_source=reddit.com


https://www.reuters.com/world/us/biden-administration-urge-americans-get-new-covid-19-boosters-2023-08-20/


https://off-guardian.org/2023/08/18/is-this-the-real-reason-eris-cases-are-spiking/


https://pressfortruth.ca/the-shot-is-the-pandemic-part-1-2-swine-flu-vaccines-and-the-cbc/


https://pressfortruth.ca/the-shot-is-the-pandemic-part-3-the-origin-of-the-variants-revealed/


The Covid-19(84) COMPUTER SIMULATION EXPOSED With Dr. Andrew Kaufman!!!

https://pressfortruth.ca/the-covid-1984-computer-simulation-exposed-with-dr-andrew-kaufman/

👉 Forest Fire As A Military Weapon

https://apps.dtic.mil/sti/pdfs/AD0509724.pdf

👉 ClimateViewer

https://www.youtube.com/c/JimLee-ClimateViewer/videos

👉 Weather as a Force Multiplier

https://ia802603.us.archive.org/1/items/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier.pdf


Shared from and subscribe to:

Press For Truth

https://www.bitchute.com/profile/bQg5w9ezaMVR/

Keywords
