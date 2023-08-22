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ARE YOU READY FOR COVID-19(84) ROUND 2? WE WILL NOT SUBMIT!!!
Alex Hammer
Alex Hammer
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204 views • August 22, 2023

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A new Covid-19(84) “variant” called Eris is allegedly spreading with cases said to have already reached England, Ireland and the US.


Scientists are now urging that masks return and the Biden administration is suggesting that Americans get the NEW Covid-19(984) boosters ASAP!


In this video Dan Dicks of Press For Truth covers the latest Covid-19(84) news while most importantly discussing the solutions we need to be looking at NOW before round 2 of the pandemic begins.


If you appreciate my efforts please consider making a contribution here:

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If you’re old fashioned like we are and prefer to keep it old school, we also accept cash, cheques, equipment and words of encouragement! You can send us those things here:


Dan Dicks P.O. Box 1521 Squamish BC V8B 0B1


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Sources:


https://www.cbsnews.com/news/new-covid-2023-variant-eg5-strain-what-to-know/?utm_source=flipboard&utm_content=CBSNews%2Fmagazine%2FLatest+Headlines


https://themessenger.com/health/experts-concerned-over-new-covid-19-strain-former-fda-chief-says?utm_source=flipboard&utm_content=topic%2Fu.s.politics


https://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/home-news/new-variant-covid-mask-rules-b2395154.html?utm_source=reddit.com


https://www.reuters.com/world/us/biden-administration-urge-americans-get-new-covid-19-boosters-2023-08-20/


https://off-guardian.org/2023/08/18/is-this-the-real-reason-eris-cases-are-spiking/


https://pressfortruth.ca/donate/


https://pressfortruth.ca/the-shot-is-the-pandemic-part-1-2-swine-flu-vaccines-and-the-cbc/


https://pressfortruth.ca/the-shot-is-the-pandemic-part-3-the-origin-of-the-variants-revealed/


The Covid-19(84) COMPUTER SIMULATION EXPOSED With Dr. Andrew Kaufman!!!

https://pressfortruth.ca/the-covid-1984-computer-simulation-exposed-with-dr-andrew-kaufman/

👉 Forest Fire As A Military Weapon

https://apps.dtic.mil/sti/pdfs/AD0509724.pdf

👉 ClimateViewer

https://www.youtube.com/c/JimLee-ClimateViewer/videos

👉 Weather as a Force Multiplier

https://ia802603.us.archive.org/1/items/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier.pdf


Shared from and subscribe to:

Press For Truth

https://www.bitchute.com/profile/bQg5w9ezaMVR/

Keywords
propagandagenocidecriminalsnwosheddingmandatesfrequency weaponsmedical tyrannyforced vaccinesmorgellonsnano techbio warfaremrnahydrogelquantum dotsvaccine passportsspike proteinsgraphene oxide
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