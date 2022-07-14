07-14-2022 Feast Days: Two Hearings

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John 8:45 And because I speak the truth, you do not believe me. 46 Who of you proves me wrong concerning sin? And if I speak the truth, why do you not believe me? 47 He who is of Elohim hears the Words of Elohim, therefore you do not hear because you are not of Elohim.