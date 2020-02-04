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Iowa Democrats: It’s a “Mess” — We Knew They Can’t Count
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5 views • February 04, 2020
A new app that doesn’t work. Phones that don’t work. New rules that could allow at least 3 candidates to declare victory. This is from the party that can’t do math, can’t count — or is it the rank and file voters that the Party doesn’t think count?
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