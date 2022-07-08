5 MINUTES TO ALIGN YOUR HEART

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The key, the truth, and the discernment needed in the spiritual realm of connection are discovered while bathing in the energetic frequency of the heart. When you're connecting psychically, or when you're in love with yourself, when you're bound to that frequency that identifies you, you can feel the falseness of what is fear-based and what is out of alignment.
Learn more at: www.seainside.co and www.graced.co