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Something about THAT name - Verse Mapping the I AM
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33 views • June 16, 2021
This one thing set me on my journey into verse mapping the Word. The words in italics in your Bible were not in the original language. They were added by translators to clarify the meaning. But sometimes it changes the meaning completely. Did Jesus/Yeshua refer to Himself as God?
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