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White Victims of Multiculturalism - 1686 - Logan Adair - 2nd report on the crime
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50 views • July 13, 2021
Logan, who was 5 months pregnant with her 3rd child, was working at the V-Stop gas station in Greenville,SC, when the suspects entered and demanded that she open the registers. Then, as she was attempting to comply with their demands, they began pistol-whipping her. When she told them she was pregnant, they kicked her in the stomach. The suspects then took Logan’s cell phone and wallet, before fleeing with less than $600 from the registers.
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