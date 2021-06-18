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$ FINANCIAL TAKEOVER: STOP MAJOR BANKS SECRETLY SELLING YOUR DATA TO RESET CREDIT RATINGS
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130 views • June 18, 2021
There is a massive structural change happening to the U.S. financial system. Right now, 17 of the USA's (and Canada's) top 20 banks are selling customers' data. Watch to find out what the Covid19 Plandemic has been used to distract you from. This video gives you a helpful overview and the sources below give you the details. Wells 'Fargone' just lost my business because they sell customers' data, but there are smaller, local financial institutions that are not selling customers’ data.
Sources:
[1] Corey's Digs article: https://www.coreysdigs.com/u-s/take-action-financial-takeover-your-bank-account-blackrock-envestnet-yodlee-and-the-federal-reserve/
[2] BlackRock listed as World Economic Forum partner: https://www.weforum.org/partners#B
[3][ Video source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0shTFYTD0gQ
[4] BlackRock involves in manipulating the housing market: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XzhxtScHqxo. Read the posts at: https://twitter.com/APhilosophae/status/1402434266970140676 and evidence at: https://www.wsj.com/articles/if-you-sell-a-house-these-days-the-buyer-might-be-a-pension-fund-11617544801
Sources:
[1] Corey's Digs article: https://www.coreysdigs.com/u-s/take-action-financial-takeover-your-bank-account-blackrock-envestnet-yodlee-and-the-federal-reserve/
[2] BlackRock listed as World Economic Forum partner: https://www.weforum.org/partners#B
[3][ Video source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0shTFYTD0gQ
[4] BlackRock involves in manipulating the housing market: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XzhxtScHqxo. Read the posts at: https://twitter.com/APhilosophae/status/1402434266970140676 and evidence at: https://www.wsj.com/articles/if-you-sell-a-house-these-days-the-buyer-might-be-a-pension-fund-11617544801
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