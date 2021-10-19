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Jubilee Year of Mercy Logo - Decoded - The Vatican's Dark Secrets (12/4/16)
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62 views • October 19, 2021
*NSFW - We decode Pope Francis' Jubilee Year of Mercy logo and motto. The third eye with the halo illumination is pretty obvious. The goddess imagery is expected, really - given the source. What may be shocking is how they feature the Eye of Horus, and how that illustrates a key section in the ancient Pyramid Texts. The all seeing eye of the Illuminati pyramid is also modeled. Some notable anagrams are identified, like LUCIFER. If you wonder how those at the Vatican and their priests do what they do and get away with it, watch this video..
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