Reprobates Pushing Us Toward The Edge of the Cliff...and We Must Push Back!
The Appearance
Published Saturday

End Time News Report 6.23


* Don't forget to give us a thumbs up if you enjoyed the program


UKRAINE HARVESTING CHILDREN IN ADRENOCHROME LABS

https://www.sgtreport.com/2023/06/whistleblower-ukraine-is-harvesting-children-in-adrenochrome-labs-for-vip-elites/


UNHOLY GRAIL OF ADRENOCHROME PURSUED BY BLACK-HEARTED ELITES

https://www.independentsentinel.com/unholy-grail-adrenochrome-the-white-rabbit-elixir-pursued-by-blackhearted-elites/


KIDS, DRUGS, SEX TOYS, DEAD MAN FOUND IN SOUTH BOSTOM APARTMENT

https://archive.ph/kzIah


PARENTS DEMAND 'SESAME STREET' REMOVE SHOW WITH DRAG QUEEN

https://lifepetitions.com/petition/parents-demand-sesame-street-remove-show-with-drag-queen


OLYMPIA REFUSES STUDENT OPT-OUT REQUESTS FOR LGBT PRIDE CURRICULUM

https://www.rebelnews.com/olympia_school_district_refuses_student_opt_out_requests_for_lgbt_pride_curriculum


FOX NEWS JOINS PRIDE PARTY LGBT PROPAGANDA

https://www.wnd.com/2023/06/disturbing-thing-fox-news-joins-pride-party-lgbt-propaganda-oozes/


SYNTHETIC HUMAN EMBRYO SCIENTIFIC BREAKTHROUGH

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/health/article-12195963/Synthetic-human-embryos-scientific-breakthrough.html


JEOPARDY CONTESTANTS UNABLE TO PROVIDE MISSING WORD FROM THE LORD'S PRAYER (HALOED)...FANS UNLEASH WRATH FOR PATHETIC LACK OF RESPONSE

https://www.foxnews.com/entertainment/jeopardy-fans-unleash-wrath-pathetic-lack-response-biblical-clue-sad-world-were


Augusto on Brighteon…

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/theappearance/playlists?page=1


Augusto's Websites...

http://theappearance.com

http://theappearance.net


Augusto on iTunes...

https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast//id1123053712?mt=2


Augusto on MediaFire...

https://www.mediafire.com/folder/byndkxqfq7ohj/The_Appearance


Augusto on Rumble...

https://rumble.com/user/theappearance


Augusto on Bitchute...

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/3e7XTvJdQwQM/


Augusto on Odysee...

https://odysee.com/@TheAppearance:5?view=content


Contact Info:


Augusto Perez

POB 465

Live Oak, FL  32064


Larry Taylor

Blog: http://larrywtaylor.org

POB 317

Talihina, OK  74571-0317


Chuck Wilson

Email: [email protected]

newsreportchristianityprophecyeventsendtimecurrentperezaugusto

