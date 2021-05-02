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Corrupt Judge Dale Cohen Who Ripped Children From No-Mask Mothers
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42 views • May 02, 2021
Broward Circuit Judge Dale Cohen was accused by The Judicial Qualifications Commission of exploiting his position to further his interests and those of his wife, who is running for election to the county bench.
https://southfloridacorruption.com/Court-Articles-10/
Corrupt Judge Dale Cohen Who Ripped Children From No-Mask Mothers Recuses Himself After National File Report
https://adrenogate.net/wp/2021/03/05/corrupt-judge-dale-cohen-who-ripped-children-from-no-mask-mothers-recuses-himself-after-national-file-report/
Here he is berating a litigant for not wearing a mask Judge Dale Cohen of Broward County Florida https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wng6AM5h7c8
Broward judge guilty of some misconduct, should be reprimanded, panel says
https://www.sun-sentinel.com/news/fl-xpm-2011-03-25-fl-judge-dale-cohen-reprimand-20110325-story.html
Noteworthy cases
Judge finds same-sex marriage ban unconstitutional
https://ballotpedia.org/Dale_C._Cohen
Meet Judge Dale Cohen | Re-elect Judge Dale Cohen
Judge Cohen is a graduate of the University of Florida College of Law. He has been married for 33 years to Mardi Levey Cohen whom he met in law school. They have two adult children, Lawrence and Rachel. Lawrence is an online retailer and business entrepreneur. Rachel and her new husband, Jordan Lande, are lawyers practicing in Broward County. Dale and Mardi also have two beautiful dogs, Summer (a Labrador retriever) and Cooper (a crazy mini Golden doodle). Oh , lucky him!
https://southfloridacorruption.com/Court-Articles-10/
Corrupt Judge Dale Cohen Who Ripped Children From No-Mask Mothers Recuses Himself After National File Report
https://adrenogate.net/wp/2021/03/05/corrupt-judge-dale-cohen-who-ripped-children-from-no-mask-mothers-recuses-himself-after-national-file-report/
Here he is berating a litigant for not wearing a mask Judge Dale Cohen of Broward County Florida https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wng6AM5h7c8
Broward judge guilty of some misconduct, should be reprimanded, panel says
https://www.sun-sentinel.com/news/fl-xpm-2011-03-25-fl-judge-dale-cohen-reprimand-20110325-story.html
Noteworthy cases
Judge finds same-sex marriage ban unconstitutional
https://ballotpedia.org/Dale_C._Cohen
Meet Judge Dale Cohen | Re-elect Judge Dale Cohen
Judge Cohen is a graduate of the University of Florida College of Law. He has been married for 33 years to Mardi Levey Cohen whom he met in law school. They have two adult children, Lawrence and Rachel. Lawrence is an online retailer and business entrepreneur. Rachel and her new husband, Jordan Lande, are lawyers practicing in Broward County. Dale and Mardi also have two beautiful dogs, Summer (a Labrador retriever) and Cooper (a crazy mini Golden doodle). Oh , lucky him!
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