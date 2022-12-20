Create New Account
Boys for Sale - 1981 Forgotten Documentary
From IMDB-

An extremely important yet highly underrated documentary on the widespread abuse and trafficking of boy prostitutes

Very few movies document the widespread abuse of boys and the trafficking and prostitution that has been prevalent in America like this scathing documentary by Thomas Lee Phillpott, Associate professor of history at the University of Texas.

It documents the widespread and often times obfuscated prostitution of underaged boys in the Texas areas, and manages to find connections to some of the most elite of society. It interviews victims of this widespread abuse and some of the perpetrators as well. If you want one of the few real explorations of this taboo and obfuscated concept this is one where you'll get one of the best ideas of what is going on outside in the most dark reigns of society.
