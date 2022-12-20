Boys for Sale - 1981 Forgotten Documentary

From IMDB-
An extremely important yet highly underrated documentary on the widespread abuse and trafficking of boy prostitutes
It documents the widespread and often times obfuscated prostitution of underaged boys in the Texas areas, and manages to find connections to some of the most elite of society. It interviews victims of this widespread abuse and some of the perpetrators as well. If you want one of the few real explorations of this taboo and obfuscated concept this is one where you'll get one of the best ideas of what is going on outside in the most dark reigns of society.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.