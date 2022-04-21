These Famous People Were Diagnosed With ALS #shorts

CHECK OUT THE COMPLETE EPISODE 👇Anyone can get Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis or ALS. Here are some of the most notable people afflicted with the progressive nervous system disease:Indu Navar, the CEO of Everything ALS, which aims to support efforts to care for ALS patients by bringing together researchers, patients, and patient's biomarkers together with AI/deep learning technology in order to find early diagnosis and treatments, shares some of the most notable victims of the disease.Stephen Hawking, Steve Gleason, and Sam Shepard are only a few people who have suffered through ALS. However, Indu Navar points out that a lot of people, especially athletes, can actually develop ALS and suffer through it before they actually even get dianosed. 😰Indu Navar claims that people with ALS can even pass away without actually knowing they have the disease. 😓What are your thoughts about this? Let us know in the comments!