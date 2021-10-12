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The Not So Chosen People, Part 6: The Fall Of Babylon And The Rise Of The Aryan Nations
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1036 views • October 12, 2021
Part 6 will continue with the dispersion of the Northern tribes of Israel and the captivity of Judah. We will examine the dream of the great King Nebuchadnezzar and the prophet Daniel who was taken captive into Babylon and made governor over Babylon and all the wise men and priests. We will examine how the fall of Babylon and the dispersion of the tribes of Joseph will lead to the rise of the Aryan nations, where the Israelites were dispersed into.
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Source:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/5JDpIfy88ekR
Playlist:
https://www.brighteon.com/watch/e43a1597-aaaa-4fac-9cc1-6f0f9b75bec0
This video is for discussion purposes only. All video and audio content belong to the respective owners and creators. I may not agree with everything with the video content.
Source:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/5JDpIfy88ekR
Playlist:
https://www.brighteon.com/watch/e43a1597-aaaa-4fac-9cc1-6f0f9b75bec0
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