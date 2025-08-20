RT News - August 20 2025 6AM GMT

August 20, 2025

Washington confirms US troops will not be in Ukraine, while Donald Trump squashes Kiev's dreams of joining NATO or regaining control of Crimea. That's after the US president's meeting with Zelensky and European leaders in the White House. Ukraine continues to spark public outrage with its mobiliяation, this time after reports drunk recruitment officers assaulted a family's car. Hungary reports that oil is flowing again to the EU through Russia's Druzhba pipeline after a Ukrainian strike, but EU leadership shrugs off the attack on crucial infrastructure insisting who did it is unclear.





