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Urgent message by Dr,Andre Kaufman (MIRRORED)
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357 views • February 13, 2021
Urgent message by Dr,Andre Kaufman (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from LBRY channel Willyalfredo at:-
https://open.lbry.com/@Willyalfredo:3/-Urgent-message-by-Dr%2CAndre-Kaufman:7
Feb 11, 2021
PROCESSING
Urgent message by Dr.Andre Kaufman
https://www.andrewkaufmanmd.com/
Also
https://www.wakingtimes.com/501-deaths-10748-other-injuries-reported-following-covid-vaccine-latest-cdc-data-show/
LBRY URL
lbry://@Willyalfredo#3/-Urgent-message-by-Dr,Andre-Kaufman#7
Claim ID
72759aae97660815900b30e795575e38ce495cb5
Languages
en
Media Type
video/mp4
License
None
Mirrored from LBRY channel Willyalfredo at:-
https://open.lbry.com/@Willyalfredo:3/-Urgent-message-by-Dr%2CAndre-Kaufman:7
Feb 11, 2021
PROCESSING
Urgent message by Dr.Andre Kaufman
https://www.andrewkaufmanmd.com/
Also
https://www.wakingtimes.com/501-deaths-10748-other-injuries-reported-following-covid-vaccine-latest-cdc-data-show/
LBRY URL
lbry://@Willyalfredo#3/-Urgent-message-by-Dr,Andre-Kaufman#7
Claim ID
72759aae97660815900b30e795575e38ce495cb5
Languages
en
Media Type
video/mp4
License
None
Keywords
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