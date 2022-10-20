Quo Vadis





Oct 18, 2022 In this video we share Our Lady's Message to Father Stefano Gobbi on the Tribulation and the Defeat of Satan.





This message was originally given to Father Stefano Gobbi on September 29th, 1990 in Saint Albert, Alberta, Canada on the Feast of the Archangels Gabriel, Raphael and Michael.





The Hour of the Angelic Powers





In these times of the great tribulation, I urge you to live in a union of life with the Angels of the Lord.





Today they have an important task to carry out on your behalf.





They light up for you the path along which you must journey, in order to be faithful to the consecration which you have made to me.





It is a difficult and painful path, marked by many obstacles and threatened by the many snares of my Adversary.





The Angels take you by the hand and lead you along the path of light, of love and of holiness.





They give you courage and comfort in the many difficulties which you must put up with, and they support you in your human weakness.





They are at your side as true brothers, who take to heart your person and your life.





They defend you against the continuous attacks of Satan, against his numerous snares, against the obstacles which he puts along your path.





The great battle which is now being waged is above all at the level of the spirits: the wicked spirits against the angelic spirits.





You are being involved in this struggle which is being waged between heaven and earth, between the Angels and the demons, between Saint Michael the Archangel and Lucifer.





To the Angels of the Lord is entrusted the task of defending your person, the life of the Church and the good of all humanity.





In this great country where you find yourself holding cenacles, you see how humanity, deceived by the false spirits, is going along the way of evil and of a great immorality and how the Church itself is becoming more and more undermined by errors, and by sins, and is running the danger of losing the truth faith, as a result of its division from the Pope and its opposition to his Magisterium.





In these evil times, you must pray much to the Angels of the Lord.





This is the hour of the Angelic Powers.





It is the Angelic Powers who are guiding all my children in the decisive battle for the final defeat of Satan and the coming of the glorious reign of Christ, in the triumph of my Immaculate Heart in the world.





Father Stefano Gobbi was born in Dongo, Italy, north of Milan in 1930 and died in 2011.





As a layman, he managed an insurance agency, and then following a call to the priesthood, he went on to receive a doctorate in sacred theology from the Pontifical Lateran University in Rome. In 1964, was ordained at the age of 34.





In 1972, eight years into his priesthood, Father Gobbi traveled on pilgrimage to Fatima, Portugal.





As he was praying at the shrine of Our Lady for certain priests who had renounced their vocations and were attempting to form themselves into associations in rebellion against the Catholic Church, he heard Our Lady’s voice urge him to gather other priests who would be willing to consecrate themselves to the Immaculate Heart of Mary and be strongly united with the Pope and the Church.





This was the first of hundreds of inner locutions that Father Gobbi would receive over the course of his life.





Guided by these messages from heaven, Father Gobbi founded the Marian Movement of Priests.





Our Lady’s messages from July 1973 to December 1997, through locutions to Father Stefano Gobbi, were published in the book, To the Priests, Our Lady's Beloved Sons, which has received the Imprimatur of three cardinals and many archbishops and bishops worldwide.





