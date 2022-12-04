My VIDEO GAME Has An ESG Score?... WTF?! -- Erwins Real News

Nowhere is safe from ESG! Is it lurking in your closet? Is it hiding under your bed? Is it RIGHT BEHIND YOU?! Yes.

If you like you can check out this guy: Erwins Real News -- Below is his contact information:

So, please, consider purchasing an anti-ESG subscription from my Subscribestar: https://www.subscribestar.com/erwins-real-news And support my fight against Youtube's AI Mainframe by subscribing to NERDWARS: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCUakmTm-kSeU8MMORH3DKSw





