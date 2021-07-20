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Endtime prophecy unveiling -part 3 (the 3 days of darkness)
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57 views • July 20, 2021
Three days of darkness and the transformation of the bride. The great harvest and the rapture.
Timeline events:-
The tribulation ( the seals ) ➡️the great harvest➡️the rapture ➡️the great tribulation ➡️the second coming of Jesus christ.
Timeline events:-
The tribulation ( the seals ) ➡️the great harvest➡️the rapture ➡️the great tribulation ➡️the second coming of Jesus christ.
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