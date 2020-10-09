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Five Fire Ant Colony Casting Session Part 2: Cast 3
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16 views • October 09, 2020
This aluminum fire ant colony cast is the largest of the five cast session and the largest one (by weight) that I have done so far. I was able to get a great cast of the above ground portion of the colony too, which isn't always the case.
This one, and the others in the five cast session, was a colony built in fairly dense clay. It took much longer to wash off the thick clay than is shown in the video.
The finished cast is #076 and you can see more pics and info on the site at http://www.anthillart.com/castings/076/
This one, and the others in the five cast session, was a colony built in fairly dense clay. It took much longer to wash off the thick clay than is shown in the video.
The finished cast is #076 and you can see more pics and info on the site at http://www.anthillart.com/castings/076/
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