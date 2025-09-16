The $5 MILLION American Dream — Why Millennials Can’t Afford Life Anymore

The cost of living in America has exploded — so much that I did the math: $5 million is now the ballpark lifetime cost to live a modest “American Dream” (house, car, kids, education, basic comforts). That’s not a typo — five million dollars. In this episode I break it down plain and simple: Where the $5M number comes from (housing, mortgages, vehicle costs, healthcare, groceries, education). How decades of borrowing and money printing have shredded the dollar’s purchasing power. Why younger generations (Millennials & Gen Z) are sliding out of the middle class while older generations hold most of the wealth. My personal on-the-ground comparison: five weeks in the Philippines showed me how someone can earn a lifetime income far lower than in the West yet still own a home, raise kids, and live with dignity — and that hit me hard. Concrete monthly numbers I used (groceries, insurance, mortgage, vehicle payments, childcare/education) and how those add up over a lifetime. What this means for families, demographics, and the future of the West — and why relocation or lifestyle change is now a real survival choice for many. If you want the spreadsheet and the lifetime calculation I used, tell me and I’ll drop it in the pinned comment / follow-up video. This isn’t theory — it’s math and lived experience. 👉 Subscribe and ring the bell — we’re mapping the collapse of the old dream and showing alternatives people are actually using. 📰 Short list of headlines / on-air sources to cite (read these as “reported in”) “Lifetime cost of living calculations and median household data” (use official census & household surveys). “Rising housing, mortgage and property tax burdens.” “Healthcare and education costs ballooning for families.” “Surveys: % of Americans one paycheck away / savings depleted.” “On-the-ground: Expat cost comparisons — Philippines vs West.”