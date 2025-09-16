BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
The $5 MILLION American Dream — Why Millennials Can’t Afford Life Anymore
Mike Martins Channel
Mike Martins Channel
180 followers
18 views • 1 day ago

The cost of living in America has exploded — so much that I did the math: $5 million is now the ballpark lifetime cost to live a modest “American Dream” (house, car, kids, education, basic comforts). That’s not a typo — five million dollars. In this episode I break it down plain and simple: Where the $5M number comes from (housing, mortgages, vehicle costs, healthcare, groceries, education). How decades of borrowing and money printing have shredded the dollar’s purchasing power. Why younger generations (Millennials & Gen Z) are sliding out of the middle class while older generations hold most of the wealth. My personal on-the-ground comparison: five weeks in the Philippines showed me how someone can earn a lifetime income far lower than in the West yet still own a home, raise kids, and live with dignity — and that hit me hard. Concrete monthly numbers I used (groceries, insurance, mortgage, vehicle payments, childcare/education) and how those add up over a lifetime. What this means for families, demographics, and the future of the West — and why relocation or lifestyle change is now a real survival choice for many. If you want the spreadsheet and the lifetime calculation I used, tell me and I’ll drop it in the pinned comment / follow-up video. This isn’t theory — it’s math and lived experience. 👉 Subscribe and ring the bell — we’re mapping the collapse of the old dream and showing alternatives people are actually using. 📰 Short list of headlines / on-air sources to cite (read these as “reported in”) “Lifetime cost of living calculations and median household data” (use official census & household surveys). “Rising housing, mortgage and property tax burdens.” “Healthcare and education costs ballooning for families.” “Surveys: % of Americans one paycheck away / savings depleted.” “On-the-ground: Expat cost comparisons — Philippines vs West.”

Keywords
inflation explainedexpat lifestylemove to philippinessavings crisis americaaverage american debthousehold expenses breakdowngroceries cost family of fourproperty taxes canada vs usaretiring millennialsmoney printing effectsdollar purchasing powerpassive income alternativesbuy land cheap
