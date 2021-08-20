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Resist Bio Medical Tyranny WHILE YOU STILL CAN!
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41 views • August 20, 2021
RealNewsChannel.com

Politicians Who Promote Fear And Control Over Freedom Are Your Enemy
Hawaiian State Tyranny
NBC Propaganda Says Americans Are Terrorists
Resist Bio Medical Tyranny
West Point Teaching Marxism
Madison Rally Against Forced Vaccinations
BREAKING: Executive Committee of the Republican Party of Sauk County, Wisconsin Calls for Full Cyber/Forensic Audit of the November 2020 General Election
BREAKING EXCLUSIVE: Doctor in Sarasota Hospital Witnesses a 50-Year-Old Man Being ‘COVID Killed’ by Hospital Personnel – Doctor Restrained When He Advocates for Patient (VIDEO)
VIDEO: “That’s just a flat out lie!”... Laid Off Keystone XL Pipeline ‘Infuriated’ Over Biden’s Latest Move
BREAKING: “We’re going to lose control of the border”... Leaked Audio of Biden Border Chief Admitting “Unsustainable” Border Crisis
Schumer Fumes After Ted Cruz Saves America at 3:30 AM from a “Massive Power Grab by Democrats”
Joe Manchin Is The Only Democrat To Vote With The GOP To Ban Critical Race Theory From Being Taught In Public Schools
“That’s a LIE!”…Mike Lindell Explains What Really Happened When He Hustled Off Stage During Cyber-Symposium
Winning! Biden Admin Ordered To Reinstate Trump-Era ‘Remain-in-Mexico’ Policy
HORROR! Dad Captures Video of Airport Staff Forcing COVID Test on Sobbing, Autistic 12-Yr-Old Son With Testing Exemption
GOP Executive Committees in Five More Counties Sign on to Support Full Forensic Audit in State of Wisconsin
Breaking Development: Arizona Audit Preliminary Report To Be Delivered NEXT WEEK
Update: 13 Wisconsin GOP County Executive Committees and Frederick Douglas Society Now Sign On to Support Full Forensic Audit
AZ State Senate Launches Arizonans for Voter ID Act – VOTER ID REQUIRED No Matter How, When, Where Ballot Is Cast
Source Links:
https://banned.video/watch?id=611b0d6686c4155689294c01
https://banned.video/watch?id=611acca2d79bc15463c14314
https://banned.video/watch?id=611a8a91d79bc15463bf764f
https://banned.video/watch?id=611a74a2f976b253ddc15809
IMPORTANT: DOWNLOAD COVID VACCINE RELIGIOUS EXEMPTION DOCUMENTS HERE https://news.gab.com/2021/07/29/important-download-covid-vaccine-religious-exemption-documents-here/
https://creativedestructionmedia.com/analysis/2021/08/11/west-point-teaching-marxism/
West Point Teaching Marxism
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OU-MQmAwfIM
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/join/?utm_source=admiral&;utm_medium=gatedengage&utm_content=nonblockers
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/08/breaking-executive-committee-republican-party-sauk-county-wisconsin-calls-full-cyber-forensic-audit-november-2020-general-election/
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/08/breaking-exclusive-doctor-sarasota-hospital-witnesses-50-year-old-man-covid-killed-hospital-personnel-doctor-restrained-advocates-patient-video/
https://100percentfedup.com/video-thats-just-a-flat-out-lie-laid-off-keystone-xl-pipeline-infuriated-over-bidens-latest-move/
https://100percentfedup.com/breaking-were-going-to-lose-control-leaked-audio-of-border-chief-admitting-unsustainable-border-crisis/
https://100percentfedup.com/video-schumer-fumes-after-ted-cruz-saves-america-at-330-am-from-a-massive-power-grab-by-democrats/
https://100percentfedup.com/joe-manchin-is-the-only-democrat-to-vote-with-the-gop-to-ban-critical-race-theory-from-being-taught-in-public-schools/
https://twitter.com/SenTomCotton/status/1425320443314151427?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1425440846728634372%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es3_&;ref_url=https%3A%2F%2F100percentfedup.com%2Fjoe-manchin-is-the-only-democrat-to-vote-with-the-gop-to-ban-critical-race-theory-from-being-taught-in-public-schools%2F
https://100percentfedup.com/thats-a-liemike-lindell-explains-what-really-happened-when-he-hustled-off-stage-during-cyber-symposium/
https://www.infowars.com/posts/winning-biden-admin-ordered-to-reinstate-trump-era-remain-in-mexico-policy/
https://www.infowars.com/posts/winning-biden-admin-ordered-to-reinstate-trump-era-remain-in-mexico-policy/
https://100percentfedup.com/horror-dad-captures-video-of-airport-staff-forcing-covid-test-on-sobbing-autistic-12-yr-old-son-with-testing-exemption/
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/08/gop-executive-committees-five-counties-sign-support-full-forensic-audit-state-wisconsin/
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/08/huge-az-audit-preliminary-report-delivered-next-week/
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/08/update-13-wisconsin-gop-county-executive-committees-frederick-douglas-society-now-sign-support-full-forensic-audit/
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/08/az-state-senate-launches-arizonans-voter-act-voter-required-no-matter-ballot-cast/
Keywords
vaccinecovid
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy