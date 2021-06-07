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Faked Moon Landing - where no man has stepped - 1 of 4
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321 views • June 07, 2021
I just reviewed my collection of fake moon landing video proofs. Each one is reasonably convincing by itself. The four of them leave no doubt whatsoever. Everybody since before the first one who was in a position to know the truth (as in every president in your lifetime) has lied about this ... and what else, you should ask?
One of them provided this gem: "NASA's problem is: How do we live with a star?"
Meaning the story of four moon walks makes it challenging to tell anything remotely close to the truth about any other mission past the Van Allen Belt.
One of them provided this gem: "NASA's problem is: How do we live with a star?"
Meaning the story of four moon walks makes it challenging to tell anything remotely close to the truth about any other mission past the Van Allen Belt.
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