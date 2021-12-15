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Peter R. Breggin, MD on CTV Television (2007)
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154 views • December 15, 2021
Originally posted to YouTube on May 23, 2010. This video had 3,581 views and 39 Likes.
Peter R. Breggin MD, April 2007, CTV Television, Toronto, Canada, "Over the Edge" -- Dr. Breggin comments on the potential hazardous effects of SSRI antidepressants including increased violence and suicide.
Peter R. Breggin MD, April 2007, CTV Television, Toronto, Canada, "Over the Edge" -- Dr. Breggin comments on the potential hazardous effects of SSRI antidepressants including increased violence and suicide.
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