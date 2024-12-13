“FED Rats in MAGA Hats” - Jesse Watters on the Bombshell J6 Report

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
(Dec 12, 2024) Jesse Watters on X:
FOX NEWS ALERT: @TheJusticeDept’s bombshell report on January 6 has dropped. The @FBI had 26 “confidential human sources” there that day - paid rats in MAGA hats. Over a dozen of these spies participated in the so-called “insurrection.” Why didn’t the FBI director tell Congress that when he testified under oath? The Democrats tried to gaslight us and said this whole thing was a conspiracy theory. But you were right all along.
Jesse Watters Primetime (Full episode) - Thursday, December 12: https://rumble.com/v5ywnvz-jesse-watters-primetime-full-episode-thursday-december-12.html
Jesse Watters: https://x.com/JesseBWatters
Source: https://x.com/JesseBWatters/status/1867384896152363048