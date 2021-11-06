Healing with Dr Daniels Podcast - The Murderous Hammer of Medicine BONUS (ARCHIVED Radio Show 07.20.14)

860,000 people are murdered by medicine each year in the United States alone. Information based on Medical Research, not mine.





How does this happen? Do they fall out of a hospital bed, catch an infection in the hospital, or do they just take a medication as prescribed? It is all this and more. Tune in and avoid the Murderous Hammer of Medicine.

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