German MEP, Christine Anderson, on 15 minute cities & enforced climate lockdowns
German MEP, Christine Anderson, on how 15 minute cities will be used to enforce climate lockdowns:


"Make no mistake: it's not about your convenience. And it's not about saving the planet, either… They will be able to impose a climate lockdown. That's the next step… In order to do that, they will have to have these 15 minute cities."


"It will be a complete impoverishment and enslavement of all the people."


Watch the full interview: https://theepochtimes.com/epochtv/christine-anderson-from-15-minute-cities-to-climate-lockdowns-the-onslaught-of-digital-tyranny-5214622?utm_source=partner&utm_campaign=wideawake_media&src_src=partner&src_cmp=wideawake_media



#ClimateScam #NetZero #15MinuteCities

climate changeglobal warminggreen new dealclimate cultclimate scamgreat resetenergy crisisnetzero

