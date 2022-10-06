Create New Account
Finally! Ukraine Will Used a German RCH-155 Self-Propelled Howitzers To Destroy Russia
Oct 5, 2022 Ukraine has placed an order with Berlin for 18 155mm RCH-155 barreled artillery systems. Krauss-Maffei Wegmann (KMW) is the company that is responsible for producing the RCH-155s, and Ukraine will use the security capacity-building fund to purchase them.


The RCH-155 is armed with the 155mm/L52 Cannon as the main weapon. This weapon component is derived from the Panzerhaubitze 2000 howitzer. The RCH 155 also retains the performance of the Panzerhaubitze 2000. It has a rate of fire of 6 to 8 rounds per minute. It is also capable of firing multiple rounds simultaneously.


The RCH-155 artillery system is compatible with all standard 155 mm NATO projectiles. The maximum firing range with standard projectiles is 30 km, 40 km with base projectiles, and 56 km with South African VLAP rocket projectiles.


