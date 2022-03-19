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Shawn Skelton: Certified Nurse and Moderna Shot Victim with Uncontrollable Spasms
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275 views • March 19, 2022
Shawn Vidiella Skelton used to be a Certified Nursing Assistant at Good Samaritan Nursing Home in Oakland City, Indiana. "Very pressured" by her employers, Shawn submitted to the Moderna injection on January 4, 2021. Within two days, she was in full-body convulsions, including her tongue, which became swollen and raw in spasm against her teeth.
According to her husband, one seizure even left her lifeless for around ten minutes.
Her symptoms still continue...
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https://oppressed.news/2022/03/news/coronavirus/shawn-skelton-certified-nurse-and-moderna-shot-victim-with-uncontrollable-spasms/
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According to her husband, one seizure even left her lifeless for around ten minutes.
Her symptoms still continue...
-READ AND WATCH MORE-
https://oppressed.news/2022/03/news/coronavirus/shawn-skelton-certified-nurse-and-moderna-shot-victim-with-uncontrollable-spasms/
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@OppressedNews:e
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/oppressed-news/
UGETube: https://ugetube.com/@oppressednews
Telegram: https://t.me/oppressednews
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