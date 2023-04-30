https://gettr.com/post/p2frzt22a5d
In Miles Guo's bankruptcy case, the DOJ completely violated the relevant provisions of the U.S. bankruptcy law to replace the trustee.
在郭文贵的破产案件中，司法部完全违反美国破产法的相关规定更换受托人。
@s7gril @KERRYCASSIDY
#freemilesguo #freeyvettewang #@KerryCassidy #nfsc #mosenglish #moschinese #takedowntheccp
#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平
