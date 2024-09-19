⚡️ Russian Defence Ministry reports on the progress of the special military operation (19 September 2024)

The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.

▫️ The Sever Group of Forces in Liptsy and Volchansk directions inflicted damage on the 57th Motorised Infantry Brigade of the AFU, 5th Border Security detachment, International Legion formations, and 113th Territorial Defence Brigade near Liptsy and Volchansk (Kharkov reg), and the city of Kharkov.

One counter-attack launched by an assault group of the Kraken nationalist formation was repelled.

AFU losses more than 195 troops, an armoured personnel carrier, three motor vehicles, and one 122-mm Gvozdika self-propelled artillery system.

▫️ The Zapad Group of Forces improved the tactical situation and inflicted losses on manpower and hardware of the 14th, 44th, 53rd, 63rd, and 116th mechanised brigades, 3rd Assault Brigade of the AFU, 1st National Guard Brigade, and 125th Territorial Defence Brigade close to Kovsharovka, Vasilevka, Petropavlovka, Borovaya, Kruglyakovka (Kharkov reg), Krasny Liman, Serebryanka (Donetsk People's Republic), and Novovodyanoye (Lugansk People's Republic).

The AFU losses amounted to up to 420 troops, a Kozak armoured fighting vehicle, 11 motor vehicles, a UK-made 155-mm Braveheart self-propelled artillery system, two U.S.-made 155-mm M777 howitzers and one 155-mm M198 howitzer, a UK-made 152-mm D-20 gun, a UK-made 155-mm FH-70 howitzer, a UK-made 122-mm Gvozdika self-propelled artillery system, a 122-mm D-30 howitzer, and one 122-mm Verba MLRS.

Three electronic warfare stations and three field ammunition depots were destroyed.

▫️ As a result of active efforts, the Yug Group of Forces liberated Georgiyevka (DPR).

Russian troops have hit 24th, 28th, 30th, 33rd, 118th mechanised brigades, 143rd Infantry Brigade, and 56th Motorised Infantry Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine near Konstantinovka, Kurakhovo, Grigorovka, Zaliznyanskoye, and Chasov Yar (DPR).

AFU losses up to 690 troops, two German-made Marder infantry fighting vehicles, eight motor vehicles, one 155-mm M777 howitzers and one 105-mm M119 howitzer made in the USA, three 122-mm D-30 howitzers, one Anklav-N electronic warfare station, and one U.S.-made AN/TPQ-50 counter-battery radar.

▫️ The Tsentr Group's units captured more favourable lines and inflicted damage on manpower and hardware of the 68th Infantry Brigade, 71st Jaeger Brigade, 5th Assault Brigade of the AFU and the 109th Territorial Defence Brigade near Dzerzhinsk, Kalinovo, Gorkogo, Mikhaylovka, and Rozovka (Donetsk People's Republic).

Nine counter-attacks launched by assault groups of the 25th Airborne Brigade of the AFU, the Lyut Brigade of the National Police of Ukraine, and 2nd, 3rd, 12th, and 142nd national guards brigades have been repelled.

The AFU sustained losses of more than 510 troops, two motor vehicles, one 152-mm Msta-B howitzer, one 122-mm D-30 howitzer, one U.S.-made 105-mm M101 gun, and one 100-mm Rapira anti-tank gun.

▫️ The Vostok Group of Forces has improved the situation along the front line and engaged manpower and hardware of the AFU 58th Mechanised Infantry Brigade and the 118th Territorial Defence Brigade near Dobrovolye and Zolotaya Niva (Donetsk People's Republic).

Two counter-attacks launched by assault detachments of the AFU 72nd Mechanised Brigade were repelled.



The enemy lost up to 95 troops, two motor vehicles, one French-made 155-mm Caesar self-propelled artillery system, one 155-mm Bogdana self-propelled artillery system, and one 122-mm D-30 howitzer. ▫️ The units of the Dnepr Group of Forces have inflicted fire damage on the 141st Infantry Brigade of the AFU and the 39th Coastal Defence Brigade close to Veselyanka and Yulyevka (Zaporozhye region).



The enemy's losses included up to 30 troops and two motor vehicles.



▫️ Operational-Tactical Aviation, unmanned aerial vehicles, Missile Troops and Artillery of the Russian Groups of Forces have hit the main centre for special radio communication of the Ukraine's Main Directorate of Intelligence, key facilities of Ukraine's airfield infrastructure, as well as clusters of enemy manpower and military hardware in 142 areas.

▫️ Air defence systems shot down 41 Ukrainian fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles.

▫️ In total, 646 airplanes and 283 helicopters, 31,765 unmanned aerial vehicles, 579 air defence missile systems, 18,167 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 1,455 combat vehicles equipped with MLRS, 14,813 field artillery guns and mortars, as well as 26,203 units of special military equipment have been destroyed during the special military operation.