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Homeopathy & Flu Prevention
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84 views • April 14, 2020
The governments of India, Cuba and Brazil have all implemented 'vaccination" programs to protect their people from Influenza, Dengue fever and Meningiococcal disease. The success rates? 75-95 %! The average success rate for the Flu-vaccine is 50% - but is between 14% and 24% for those most at-risk - The Elderly. So why aren't we using it in the USA?
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