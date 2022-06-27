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Ukrainian special forces are now murdering Ukrainian government officials who refused their neo-Nazi regime and joined Russia.
According to preliminary information, a deputy of the Verkhovna Rada, Kovalev was shot dead in the city of Golaya Pristan.
Nazies are worse than terrorists and their ways never change.
I ready about another dead yesterday but didn't post.