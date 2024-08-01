Maduro Drops Some Truth Bombs to Western MSM: “Why do you have to force our country into a war?”

“Do you remember the WMDs in Iraq? Who prepared the lie? They bombed a million to death in Iraq. Who apologized in the great Western media?

Who apologized from CNN, from the BBC, from AP, AFP, EFE, Washington Post, New York Times?

Who apologized for the million that lost their lives in Iraq?

Who apologized for the more than 200k dead in the attack on Libya?

Who apologized for 20 years of destruction and death in Afghanistan?

Why this campaign against Venezuela?

Venezuela has its truth, and I'm here to defend the truth of our country. I'm not afraid of your lies."

Adding: Foreign media want to lead Venezuela to civil war, new sanctions and military intervention - Maduro