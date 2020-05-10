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Plandemic Movie, completo, legendado pt.pt
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550 views • May 10, 2020
Porque é que ainda vivemos na idade das trevas?
Parte da resposta encontra-se neste video.
O controlo mundial dos medicamentos que podem ajudar toda a gente,
só para que a elite possa lucrar e viver as suas ilusões de poder.
Cabe a nós, o povo, abrir os olhos e a mente.
Obrigado Judy, obrigado Mikki.
Parte da resposta encontra-se neste video.
O controlo mundial dos medicamentos que podem ajudar toda a gente,
só para que a elite possa lucrar e viver as suas ilusões de poder.
Cabe a nós, o povo, abrir os olhos e a mente.
Obrigado Judy, obrigado Mikki.
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