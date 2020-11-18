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Why '90 Percent Effective' Vaccine Announcement Is Nonsense -- Mercola.com
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25952 views • November 18, 2020
Story at-a-glance
Pfizer, in a joint venture with BioNTech, announced that their mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccine candidate, BNT162b2, was “more than 90% effective” in a Phase 3 trial
While Pfizer did release a clinical protocol of its trial, it only issued a press release; data for the interim analysis has not been peer reviewed or published
Infectious disease expert William Haseltine criticized COVID-19 vaccine trials, including Pfizer’s, saying their protocols reveal that they’re “designed to prove their vaccines work, even if the measured effects are minimal”
Asymptomatic infections aren’t regularly being tested for in Pfizer’s trial, so it’s possible that those who have been vaccinated could still be asymptomatic carriers of COVID-19, spreading the disease to others
Also missing from Pfizer’s press release is how the vaccine fared in different age groups, a key data point since older people are those most at risk of serious disease outcomes
There is concern that COVID-19 vaccines could cause antibody-dependent enhancement, or ADE, in which the vaccine enhances the virus’ ability to enter and infect your cells, resulting in more severe disease than had you not been vaccinated
It’s far too soon to know whether the vaccine is safe, as, on average, it can take 10 to 12 years for a vaccine to be developed and go through the normal licensing process
Video Source: https://articles.mercola.com/sites/articles/archive/2020/11/18/first-covid-19-vaccine-90-percent-effective.aspx
Pfizer, in a joint venture with BioNTech, announced that their mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccine candidate, BNT162b2, was “more than 90% effective” in a Phase 3 trial
While Pfizer did release a clinical protocol of its trial, it only issued a press release; data for the interim analysis has not been peer reviewed or published
Infectious disease expert William Haseltine criticized COVID-19 vaccine trials, including Pfizer’s, saying their protocols reveal that they’re “designed to prove their vaccines work, even if the measured effects are minimal”
Asymptomatic infections aren’t regularly being tested for in Pfizer’s trial, so it’s possible that those who have been vaccinated could still be asymptomatic carriers of COVID-19, spreading the disease to others
Also missing from Pfizer’s press release is how the vaccine fared in different age groups, a key data point since older people are those most at risk of serious disease outcomes
There is concern that COVID-19 vaccines could cause antibody-dependent enhancement, or ADE, in which the vaccine enhances the virus’ ability to enter and infect your cells, resulting in more severe disease than had you not been vaccinated
It’s far too soon to know whether the vaccine is safe, as, on average, it can take 10 to 12 years for a vaccine to be developed and go through the normal licensing process
Video Source: https://articles.mercola.com/sites/articles/archive/2020/11/18/first-covid-19-vaccine-90-percent-effective.aspx
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